Officials are still investigating how the animal died.

LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The carcass of a large humpback whale was found washed up on the shore of Long Beach Township, New Jersey Thursday morning.

Officials at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say the deceased whale was first reported at 6:45 a.m. on the 51st Street beach.

Officials estimate the animal was between 20 to 30 feet long.

The cause of death is still under investigation.