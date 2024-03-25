Crews respond to 3-alarm duplex fire in Burlington County, New Jersey

FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to battle flames inside a home in Florence Township, Burlington County on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze went to three alarms at a duplex on the 1000 block of West 3rd Street.

Firefighters had some trouble getting to the home because of the narrow streets, but they quickly got the fire under control.

One person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation but they are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.