Supporters gather outside of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey prior to reopening despite shutdown order

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Members gathered in the parking lot of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey to show their support for reopening the facility Monday in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy's shutdown order.Owners said they have taken precautions. Signs are posted outside, telling people to adhere to social distancing. Capacity will be limited to 44 members at a time.The owners said they took precautions inside as well, including taping off workout stations and spacing equipment. There are also bottles of disinfectant to wipe down the equipment.Co-owner Frank Trumbetti posted a video online about his decision to open the gym's doors. He says his own mother is hospitalized with coronavirus, so he takes this virus seriously."We would like to get all the support we can all day long. We would love to fill the parking lot by 8 a.m. and allow members in, in accordance to the safe distancing guidelines, to get their workout in in a timely fashion, and have them stick around all day as a sign of solidarity for our rights as citizens," he said.Trumbetti said he is proposing an organized peaceful reopening of the state, not just his gym."We truly believe that if we don't do this in the end, we will have zero rights and no say in what happens," he said.Police were on scene early Monday morning.The gym says it will open its doors at 8 a.m.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus