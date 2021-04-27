airport news

Atlanta airport no longer the busiest in the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Atlanta airport no longer world's busiest airport

ATLANTA -- For more than 20 years, Atlanta's airport has consistently been the busiest airport in the world, but not anymore.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been dethroned and relegated to second place, CNN reported.

RELATED: O'Hare drops to seventh busiest airport in the world

According to Airports Council International, the new number one is Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in southeast China.

However, a lot of travelers think Atlanta will take back the top spot as the pandemic ends.

RELATED: Midway ranked as worst airport in US, report says

The coronavirus made 2020 an unprecedented year. Air travel at Hartsfield-Jackson reportedly declined more than 61% with just 43 million passengers compared to 110 million the prior year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelgeorgiaairport newsair travelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT NEWS
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off
Biden signs infrastructure bill into law
Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News