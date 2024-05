Snakes almost on a plane: TSA discovers bag with small snakes in passenger's pants

MIAMI -- Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week - a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.

According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

SEE ALSO | Video shows girl, 12, swing snake in frantic effort to save pet guinea pig