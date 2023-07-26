Faulty cable may have caused massive outage impacting 24K customers in Wildwood

Officials revealed new information about what caused the massive power outage that impacted 24,000 customers in Wildwood, New Jersey earlier this month.

Atlantic City Electric said Wednesday the preliminary cause of the outage was a faulty cable.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials revealed new information about what caused the massive power outage that impacted 24,000 customers in Wildwood, New Jersey earlier this month.

On Friday, July 7, a massive blaze broke out at the Lake Avenue substation in Wildwood, which had to be de-energized as a result.

This left thousands in the Wildwood area without power for over 24 hours.

Power was fully restored by the end of the weekend.

The electric company is also in the process of making repairs to the local energy grid and removing temporary generators that had been set up.