Atlantic City mayor makes his 1st public appearance since child abuse charges filed

Authorities say in one incident, Mayor Small allegedly hit his daughter over the head with a broom until she passed out.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made his first public appearance on Wednesday night since being charged with child abuse days prior.

Small attended a scheduled city council meeting but did not talk about the charges.

He and his wife -- La'Quetta Small, superintendent of Atlantic City Public Schools -- have both been charged with brutally assaulting their teenage daughter.

His wife is accused of punching her child repeatedly.

Mayor Small was additionally charged with third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree aggravated assault, and disorderly persons simple assault.

Superintendent Small was additionally charged with three separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

So far, the couple has denied any wrongdoing.

The mayor and his wife are due to appear in Atlantic County Court on May 15.