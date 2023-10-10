Atlantic City, NJ deploying drones for beach rescue missions

The drones can also spot potential problems ahead of time by locating rip currents.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Flying above the Atlantic City shoreline are new drones flown by members of the beach patrol.

First responders can now detect environmental hazards, sharks, and people in need of rescue.

These drones will help beach patrol in Atlantic City identify people in need of help, which will save precious time. They will also help prevent emergency incidents from happening.

The beach patrol is able to drop flotation devices into the water from the drones above. When the device hits the ocean, it automatically inflates.

Officials in Atlantic City explain how drones will help keep beach-goers safe.

The drones are piloted by licensed lifeguards and can also use thermal imaging to find people in distress. They are equipped with a speaker to announce potential dangers like sharks in the water.

The drones can also spot potential problems ahead of time by locating rip currents.

"It has the ability for the drone to scan the entire beach for the experienced lifeguard to say, 'OK, on Massachusetts Avenue, we have some rip (currents) going down there," explained Fire Chief Scott Evans.

"So it's going to be able to pick them out really easily and get the information to the beach patrol members before they even get on duty," he said.

The drone footage and important safety information will eventually be pushed out to an app so beach-goers can make educated choices about where and when to get in the water.