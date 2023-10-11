ATM blown up inside Chinese restaurant in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ATM explosion rocked a West Philadelphia neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Someone blew up a machine inside a Chinese restaurant at 57th and Arch streets in order to steal cash.

Philadelphia police responded to the scene, but they tell us the ATF is now the lead on this investigation.

The explosion happened inside the Foodland Express Chinese Restaurant just before midnight.

A man went into the store and blew up the ATM that was inside.

At this time, a police source tells us they aren't sure if he got away with any cash.

They are waiting on more video from another surveillance camera in order to determine that.

Our source says this ATM explosion is similar to the ones we've seen in recent years. However, authorities say this appears to be a copycat job and don't believe it's connected to any past incidents.

Police say no explosive device was found.

There was no damage to the building where this happened and no one was hurt.

At this time, no arrests have been made.