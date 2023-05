Thieves left behind a trail of damage while trying to steal cash from an ATM in Philadelphia.

Thieves use explosives in failed attempt to steal cash from ATM in Tioga-Nicetown

It happened in the 3500 block of N. 17th Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say three people placed an explosive device on the ATM.

The blast blew the front of the machine right off.

The suspects ran away when they realized they could not access the cash box.