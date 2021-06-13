Authorities identify 21-year-old fatally shot during large dirt bike, motorcycle gathering

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in the city's Port Richmond section.The incident was reported Saturday at approximately 11:30 p.m. during a large dirt bike and motorcycle gathering near the intersection of Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street.Police say they were responding to a call of a "person with a gun."According to authorities, Angel Rodriguez, 21, of Wissanoming, was riding his dirt bike when another man on a motorcycle shot him in the head.The shooter then fled the scene, officials say.The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask.The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.Police say the victim was at the location to view illegal car racing, and someone filmed the shooting and posted it online."With all the gun violence, instead of calling for help, the first thing is a cell phone they want to record," said Nini, the victim's friend. "They don't think about the family that's going to see that and wake up on social media."Friends of the victim gathered at the shooting scene Sunday afternoon. They say he had a heart of gold and was an incredibly sweet person."That's what they do to escape the gun violence and somehow it still came to him," said Nini.Authorities confirm a second man stole the victim's dirt bike and also fled the area.Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. So far, no arrests have been made at this time.