Authorities investigate hazmat situation in Elkins Park

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of an alleged hazmat situation in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.Chopper 6 was over an apartment complex near the 8200 block of Beach Tree Lane in Elkins Park.FBI agents responded along with Cheltenham Township Police.Officers were seen weighing and documenting evidence outside of the complex.We are still working to find out what happened inside, and if any arrests have been made.