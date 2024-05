Tractor-trailer strikes maintenance overpass on New Jersey turnpike SB

MY. LAUREL TWP., Pennsylvanina (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer struck a maintenance overpass on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Mt. Laurel Township.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday after the truck left the roadway and struck the overpass, according to police.

The driver was rescued after being trapped in the truck and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Traffic delays are expected.

