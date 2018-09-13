Authorities: Woman and man died in murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Township

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Montgomery County authorities have revealed that murder-suicide was the manner in which a woman and man died in Upper Gwynedd Township.

The bodies of 44-year-old Sera Lee and 60-year-old Tommy Parks of Norwood, Pa. were found inside a car in the parking lot on Kerwick Court at the Gwynedd Club Condominiums around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Parks had a handgun and shot Lee and then himself.

Lee, they say, was a resident there.

Police say it appears this was a domestic incident and there is no threat to the public.

