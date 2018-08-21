An evolving Auto Industry

See how the auto industry is changing with an influx of utility vehicles, electrified powertrains and cars with self-driving features. Karen Rogers runs down the headlines.See the coolest trends in the industry from nostalgic nameplates to ridesharing and subscription programs and even cars that fly. Ducis Rodgers tells us if a Jetsons car might be coming soon.The technology landscape in a vehicle has changed dramatically over the last decade. Karen Rogers shows us how it's changing the game for your mechanic as well.Our matchmaker Nick Kurczewski picks cars for some special occasions. Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers give them a test drive.Ducis Rodgers shows off some gizmos and gadgets that can upgrade your vehicle.Ducis Rodgers runs down the coolest rides hitting the market for 2019.Karen Rogers tells us how the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia is making an impact in the region.Ducis Rodgers gives us a look inside the all-new, redesigned, luxurious 2019 Audi A8.Need an SUV that can park itself? Ducis Rodgers shows off the fun features of the Volkswagen Atlas.