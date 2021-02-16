Philadelphia Car clubs bond over sweet rides, membership, community

2 Infamous 4 Da Streets Car Club was founded in 2006. Based in Philadelphia, members come from a variety of neighborhoods in the city to bond over cars of all kinds.
They travel to shows, work on each other's rides and hang out at their North Philadelphia clubhouse.
The Antique Truck Club of America is celebrating 50 years of touting the importance of trucks. The national organization has more than 3,000 members each sharing a passion for trucks big and small.
County Corvette Association has been around for 54 years, bringing Corvette enthusiasts together in Delaware County.
They have given rides to Miss America and chauffeured guests at the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. They also raffle off a Corvette every year with proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
