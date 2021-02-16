Philadelphia Car clubs bond over sweet rides, membership, community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Car-lovers assemble! We rounded up three local car clubs sharing the love of vehicles and spreading a little joy in the community.was founded in 2006. Based in Philadelphia, members come from a variety of neighborhoods in the city to bond over cars of all kinds.They travel to shows, work on each other's rides and hang out at their North Philadelphia clubhouse.Theis celebrating 50 years of touting the importance of trucks. The national organization has more than 3,000 members each sharing a passion for trucks big and small.has been around for 54 years, bringing Corvette enthusiasts together in Delaware County.They have given rides to Miss America and chauffeured guests at the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. They also raffle off a Corvette every year with proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.3261 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 1913485 South Walnut Street, Boyertown, PA 19512Media, PA