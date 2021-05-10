Too soon to tell what impact pipeline cyberattack will have on Philly gas prices

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10599925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The operator of a major pipeline system that transports fuel across the East Coast said Saturday that it had been victimized by a ransomware attack and that it had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is too soon to say what impact a cyberattack which forced the shutdown of a major gas pipeline in the U.S. that supplies 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast might have on gas prices in the Delaware Valley.The cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Houston to Linden, New Jersey, began 7 p.m. on Friday night, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency report reviewed by ABC News."We proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems," the company said in a statement.Colonial Pipeline said in an update Saturday the attack involved ransomware.On Monday, AAA reported the average price of unleaded at $3.09 a gallon in the Philadelphia area, which is 13 cents over the national average.Unleaded runs $3.02 in New Jersey. It's $2.88 a gallon in Delaware.The national average of $2.96 is already more than $1 higher than this time last year ($1.84).Experts said that gasoline prices are unlikely to be affected if the pipeline is back to normal in the next few days but that the incident - the worst cyberattack to date on critical U.S. infrastructure - should serve as a wake-up call to companies about the vulnerabilities they face.Colonial transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey. Its pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles (8,850 kilometers), transporting more than 100 million gallons (380 million liters) a day.Debnil Chowdhury at the research firm IHSMarkit said that if the outage stretches to one to three weeks, gas prices could begin to rise."I wouldn't be surprised, if this ends up being an outage of that magnitude, if we see 15- to 20-cent rise in gas prices over next week or two," he said."The number of days that the line is out of service is critical," Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, which tracks gas prices at 140,000 US stations, told CNN Business."The greatest concern is in coastal states from Georgia north to the Delmarva Peninsula," Kloza said, referring to the peninsula that includes parts of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Supply to the northeast can readily be supplemented with foreign imports of gasoline, he said, but several other states don't have that advantage. "Tennessee is also a primary supply concern, as it often runs out of gasoline during normal circumstances," he said.It's not clear how long the pipelines would be shut down. The shutdown will affect other pipeline operations such as the Buckeye and Twin Oaks Pipeline, which runs through the New York City-Long Island area and Maine, FEMA said.Preliminary results of the investigation at this point suggest the attack was the handiwork of the so-called DarkSide criminal organization that operates in Eastern Europe, according to two officials briefed on the probe. Federal officials are continuing to firm up their findings and are actively trying to determine whether a foreign nation could either be behind the attack or working together with the criminals.Cybersecurity firm Fireye confirmed to ABC News Sunday that it is helping Colonial Pipeline with its systems in the wake of the attack.Colonial Pipeline said it is "developing a system restart plan" in a statement Sunday. While the company said its mainline remains offline, smaller, "lateral" lines between terminals and delivery points are operational."We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations," the company said.In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Administration said it is temporarily lifting certain rules for truck drivers who transport gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and petroleum products in states affected by the pipeline shutdown.The national average pump price of regular gas stands at $2.97 a gallon, according to AAA, up more than 60% from a year ago when prices and demand were bottoming out. The national average could surpass $3 a gallon this summer, and go even higher if hurricanes hit the Gulf Coast or if there are additional supply outages.Analysts at GasBuddy, which tracks over 150,000 gas stations in North America, said that it will take days for normal conditions to return even after the pipeline is back online."It's very difficult to pin the exact amount prices may rise, but for now, it appears to be a few cents per gallon, possibly growing more significant if the pipeline remains shut down for more than 2-3 more days," wrote the analysts.Andy Lipow, Houston-based oil consultant and President of Lipow Oil Associates, emphasized that the timeline is crucial. "Two days can be made up in orderly fashion," he said of the current shutdown. Five days, however, could be a much more significant blow to logistics.The pandemic had already put the industry under pressure. The United States faces a shortage of tanker truck drivers, after many left the business a year ago when gasoline demand ground to a near halt during coronavirus shutdowns.The attack could also trigger challenges for jet fuel deliveries, Kloza said. Many major East Coast airports maintain only three to five days worth of inventory, so a two to five day suspension of a pipeline that in some cases moves fuel directly to major airports - such as Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport - can have a dramatic impact.--------ABC News, the Associated Press, and CNN contributed to this report.