Baby accidentally left on train as dad smokes cigarette

Newly-released footage shows the moments a frantic father chased down a train in Ohio after accidentally leaving his baby on board.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WPVI) --
It started when the father walked on board a Cleveland train carrying his baby in a car seat.

He carefully placed the baby across the train seat. But then cameras show the father walking away from the baby and stepping off the train.

Apparently, the dad thought he had enough time to leave the baby and smoke a cigarette on the platform.

But moments later the doors close and the train takes off sending the dad chasing after the train in a panic.

Another passenger alerted the train operator who stopped the train--the dad and baby were quickly reunited.

