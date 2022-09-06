New middle school opens in Villanova for 1,000 students

This year, there's a new grade configuration across Lower Merion School District with fifth grade moving to the middle school.

The first day of school is the first day at a brand-new building for approximately 1,000 students in Lower Merion School District.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the first day of school on Tuesday for students at the new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

The school is for Lower Merion School District students in grades five through eight from Penn Wynne and Gladwyne.

Some of the students got a sneak peek last week.

Approximately 1,000 students will attend Black Rock.

Fifth and sixth graders report on Tuesday, and seventh and eighth graders report on Wednesday.

The start days are staggered to help everyone get used to the new building.

This year, there's a new grade configuration across Lower Merion School District with fifth grade moving to the middle school level to ease crowding in schools.

As for this new building, the gym and the auditorium are not quite finished yet but are expected to be next month. In the meantime, PE will be held in other spots on campus.

The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place next month.