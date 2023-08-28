Monday marks the first day back to school for many students across the Delaware Valley!

Monday marks first day back to school for students in Upper Darby, Bensalem

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's time to head back to class for many schools on Monday, including schools in the Upper Darby School District.

In a letter from Superintendent Daniel McGarry welcoming families, McGarry renewed his call for a collective effort between home and school to promote the best learning environment for students.

Last spring, the superintendent sent out a district-wide email calling for support after a rise in physical altercations to and from school and on buses.

The superintendent also shared details about the district's new CrisisGo Safety Mobile App, used to disseminate emergency management information. Alerts are now available to parents and community stakeholders through the mobile app.

For students in Bensalem, it's a staggered start. The first day of school for students in grades 2 to 6, 8, and 10 to 12 is Monday.

Those students will not attend tomorrow when the rest come in. On Wednesday, all students will come together.

Bensalem also noted that while many school districts face a shortage of bus drivers, the district was able to hire more drivers this year.

There's an update on bus service in Pottstown, where school started last week. Bus service will resume Monday, but riders must sign a behavior contract.

CMD Services says its drivers refused to take the East End Route because of student misbehavior. The contract includes assigned seats. and prohibits food, gum, drinks, music and abusive language. The deadline for students to sign off is this Thursday.