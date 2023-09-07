'Creamy Chemistry': Philly ice cream shop makes back-to-school season sweeter

A third-generation member of the Vanderwende farming family is sharing the recipe for a tasty science experiment at his Old City ice cream shop.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A third-generation member of the Vanderwende farming family is finding creative ways to engage the community at his new ice cream shop in Old City.

"My grandfather purchased the farm that is still in our family in 1954 in Bridgeville, Delaware," said Will Vanderwende. "I grew up a mile from the farm itself, and I'm really happy that we have the ice cream so that I'm still able to be connected to it."

Vanderwende opened the Philadelphia location of Vanderwende Farm Creamery last summer. It is the fifth in a series of shops started by his mother in 2012. It's also the only one outside of Delaware.

As kids in the surrounding community head back to school, Vanderwende found himself in a particularly relatable position.

"This is my first year in a little while going back to school," he said. "I took a break after undergrad... and I'm remembering the stress and the tension that comes with that."

That's why Vanderwende created a back-to-school special that runs until September 17. Between the hours of 3pm and 6pm, customers can get their choice of a free topping with a scoop of ice cream and/or $2 off a milkshake.

But the cherry on top is the fun back-to-school craft worksheets that guests can pick up at the ice cream counter. They include step-by-step instructions on how to make your own ice cream at home with ingredients that are easily found at the grocery store.

Students from McCall School visited the shop this morning to test out their own 'Creamy Chemistry Creations'.

"This experience really, like, showed me that you can use whatever you have to just create something new," said 8th-grade student Elise Feng.

Vanderwende felt a connection with the students, who happen to be the same age that he was when his family started the ice cream business.

"If you guys have an idea... you might not know everything about it, but you can learn and you can do it," he said to them.

To learn more about Vanderwende Farm Creamery, visit their website.

