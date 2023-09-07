Students at Woodbury Heights Elementary head back to class for first day of school

Students at Woodbury Heights Elementary School head back to class for first day of school

Parents snapped pictures and looked on as these superstars walked the red carpet into the school year.

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Quaker City String Band happily strummed at Woodbury Heights Elementary School, as the students headed back to class.

For the new school year, a new mural is on the outside wall of the school, the home of the Mustangs.

Nearby, cheery chalk messages adorned the sidewalk for inspiration.

"It's so important to have these inspirational messages for these kids getting back into the school, motivating all the kids, getting them ready for the academic challenges throughout their life," said Christopher Rodia, Chief School Administrator.

"This is the best school ever. It's a little school, still has that small town community feel to it. The Home and School Association does so much for these kids, and every teacher in this school forms a bond with these kids that lasts forever," said mom Melissa Martin.

Students like Billy Martin are eager to get back inside and see some of their favorite teachers.

"She's very nice, and she's very into Harry Potter, and everyone loves Harry Potter," said Martin.

For parents, it can be bittersweet.

"It's the first day of 6th grade for my son, who is walking away. He's not as camera shy as his father, but he's excited," said dad Craig Belsky.

"It's bittersweet because it's his second to last year. It's exciting," added Martin.

Welcome back, students and good luck this school year!