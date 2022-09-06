Pennsylvania woman dies after being bitten by shark in Bahamas

A 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania has died after she was bitten by a bull shark in the Bahamas.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday while the woman was snorkeling with her family off Rose Island, according to police.

Authorities have not said where the victim lived in Pennsylvania.

Police say the family arrived Tuesday on a cruise.

Five to seven other people were snorkeling when the attack happened.

No other injuries were reported.

