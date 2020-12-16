Chester County ballet instructor sentenced for sexual abuse of student

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County ballet instructor will serve time behind bars for sexually abusing a student.Alexander Boitsov, 68, was sentenced to 57-114 months in prison for the sexual abuse of a 15-year old student at The International Ballet Theater in East Whiteland Township, where Boitsov was a ballet instructor.Officials said the victim came forward in 2017 after two years of abuse."Despite the position of power the defendant was in, this young victim had the fortitude to speak up about his horrific abuse. I commend him for his strength," said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.In January 2020, a jury found Boitsov guilty of ten counts of indecent assault, one count of indecent assault of a minor and numerous other charges.