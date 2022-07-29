Top 6: What to see after Bally's Atlantic City Casino Resort $100M renovations

Jessica Boyington shows you the Top 6 spots to check out at Bally's Atlantic City after its renovations.

Jessica Boyington shows you the Top 6 spots to check out at Bally's Atlantic City after its renovations.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The weather is hot, hot, hot, which means it's the perfect time to head down the Jersey Shore.

What's more perfect is that Bally's Atlantic City spent a whopping $100 million on renovations just for you!

First, you'll need a place to stay.

How about their brand new signature suites? I honestly wouldn't even call it a hotel room, it's like a large condo that you could live in all year round! The views from the 47th floor are gorgeous and you can look over the city from the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, or living room with an attached fireplace.

The casino floor also received an upgrade. There is a renovated high limit area and they added 400 sparkling slot machines. Win or lose, you're guaranteed to have a good time.

The Yard is a beer garden-style venue with a stage for live music, a wide range of local brews and craft cocktails, and a gastro pub-style menu. The food is everything you expect out of New Jersey, massive portions with a little extra thrown into the presentation. I thought the Purple Haze rum cocktail was the strongest drink I sipped on until they presented me with the yard. It's rum filled tropical drink in a glass that's the size of an actual yardstick.

You will know you're not far from Philly when you see the appetizer platter with cheese curds and tomato soup, cheesesteak egg rolls, long hots and mini soft pretzels. Make sure you have some friends with you, or you will never be able to finish it.

They also have an insane burger that I call "the inside-out burger"...that's because they pour cheddar cheese all over it and top it with Cheez-It crumbles and spicy peppers...and I washed it down with Bally's signature beer, the Spellbound Pale Ale.

For an authentic Italian meal check out Jerry Longo's Meatballs and Martinis. They make a killer Caprese tower and cucumber vodka elderflower martini called My Cousin Vinny, but if it's your first time here, I would spring for some homemade sangria and linguini and clams. For dessert? Get the lemon cake. Trust me, just do it.

If you need to feel the ocean breeze, Bally's Beach Bar is perfect for drinks and dancing until the sun goes down. They have a menu filled with fruity cocktails fit for a vacation, and a lobster roll that you won't want to share

The Carousel Bar is Bally's new lobby bar and my favorite stop on the Bally's tour.

The actual bar rotates around in circles while customers sit on it! It takes about 12 minutes for one full rotation, which is coincidentally the amount of time it takes for me to suck down one of their boardwalk-themed cocktails.

The Merry Go Round is similar to a grey goose cosmo, but poured over top of a huge puff of cotton candy, and could only be followed by the espresso martini. The rim is dipped in powdered sugar, and it's served with a side of funnel cake.