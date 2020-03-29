Baltimore couple turns home into rollerblading rink

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WPVI) -- So many people are finding fun ways to pass the time while stay-at-home orders are in effect.
Kenneth and his wife Tyra from Baltimore aren't letting the fact that the roller skating rinks are closed stop them.
The couple moved the furniture, turned on their music and began gliding through the house.
And since it's family time, their baby girl Ari was also able to get in on the action.
