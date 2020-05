There's a new shop in West Philly where you can get a hip fashion staple designed by self-proclaimed 'King of the Puffy Coat'!Owner-designer Will Walker started Banni Peru fashion line with an online store, and he just opened a boutique store on West 52nd Street.His shiny, bright-colored puffer is a huge hit with celebrities like Fabolous and Teyana Taylor, and his gear has also been worn by Cardi B and Future.Melissa Magee caught up with the local designer and tried one on for size!507 S. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131215-748-8517