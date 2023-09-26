Basketball coach charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Chester County, Pennsylvania arrested and charged a basketball coach and trainer with sex crimes involving three young girls.

Zachary Ray, 31, of Wynnewood, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, child pornography, indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, and related offenses. Officials said Ray is also facing similar charges in Philadelphia and is awaiting trial there.

Zachary Ray

Last month, Chester County detectives received information that Ray had sexually abused multiple female juvenile victims while acting as their basketball coach and trainer during sessions at different locations in and around Chester County from 2014 to 2023.

The victims were between the ages of 10 and 16 and told investigators they were assaulted at schools, parks, and homes.

The victims all described that Ray would remove their clothing to conduct a "core check" or stretch them while touching their genitals, investigators said. He also allegedly used his cell phone to photograph them.

"The defendant preyed on the innocence of these child victims. These kids and their families trusted him as a coach, a guide, and an instructor so they could grow as athletes, but instead, he violated them and altered the course of their lives with this horrible betrayal. Law enforcement believes there may be more victims still unidentified," said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Ray was arrested on Monday and posted bail after being taken to Chester County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 4.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.