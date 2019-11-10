crime

Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eleven beagles, five adults and six puppies, were rescued Saturday by The PSPCA and Philadelphia police.

A call to the cruelty complaint line was made on Friday and officers responded Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the dogs living in poor conditions including not enough adequate shelter for the animals, specifically because of the recent weather conditions.



The PSPCA has a record of a complaint about the same property in the 2300 block of Cecil B. Moore in October but when officers responded then there were no puppies, only adults, and the owner agreed to move them indoors.

This time, the dogs and small puppies were outside in the cold with no way to keep their body temperatures at a safe level. The PSPCA is now caring for the beagles. It will take months until they are eligible for adoption.



The owner surrendered the animals to the PSPSCA and will be charged, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimedoganimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Voorhees animal shelter pleads for safe return of 12-week-old puppy
Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Fox Chase
Authorities bust sophisticated burglary ring that targeted 49 pharmacies
Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philly identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Voorhees animal shelter pleads for safe return of 12-week-old puppy
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
Yale grad no longer living on streets thanks to help of fellow alum
Census Bureau seeks to fill thousands of jobs in Philadelphia
Show More
'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at Alabama appearance
AccuWeather: Turning Milder
Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood, residents say
Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Fox Chase
Daughter wants justice for NJ dad chased, fatally attacked by teens
More TOP STORIES News