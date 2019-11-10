Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eleven beagles, five adults and six puppies, were rescued Saturday by The PSPCA and Philadelphia police.A call to the cruelty complaint line was made on Friday and officers responded Saturday morning.When officers arrived, they found the dogs living in poor conditions including not enough adequate shelter for the animals, specifically because of the recent weather conditions.The PSPCA has a record of a complaint about the same property in the 2300 block of Cecil B. Moore in October but when officers responded then there were no puppies, only adults, and the owner agreed to move them indoors.This time, the dogs and small puppies were outside in the cold with no way to keep their body temperatures at a safe level. The PSPCA is now caring for the beagles. It will take months until they are eligible for adoption.The owner surrendered the animals to the PSPSCA and will be charged, police said.