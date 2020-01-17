Bear Creek Mountain and Resort prepping for a snowy weekend

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bear Creek Mountain and Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania is prepping for a busy long holiday weekend and luckily the temperatures are headed in the right direction: down.
On Friday the slopes remained closed so crews could create snow for skiers.
Pumping at least two million gallons of water from a pond on the property, resort management said the weather on Friday made a perfect combo to make snow.
"Between us at Bear Creek and the weather there's no love lost, we're used to it. It happens to us almost every year. Really our team is able to stop on a dime, pick back up with production."
Already rooms here for Friday night are sold out and 2,000 skiers are expected this weekend. The region is expected to see snowfall Saturday.
The year-round resort did not have much snow in December because of the higher than average temperatures.
