Overturned tractor trailer spills beer on 676 near Ben Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An overturned tractor trailer with a cargo spill was holding up traffic on Route 676 near the Ben Franklin Bridge Monday morning.It happened around 6 a.m. on Route 676 Southbound near the ramp to 6th Street.Police said the driver lost control and the trailer landed on its side, spilling beer all over the highway.Officials said the driver is being treated for injuries.There is no word on their condition at this time.