BELMAR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A photographer in New Jersey captured an unusual scene on the beach in Belmar, New Jersey this week.

Adrienne Tully says she was out taking photos of the sunrise on Sunday when she noticed a buck struggling to swim in the ocean.

The deer made its way onto the rocks but was struggling to get back to shore in the rough surf.

Tully said the animal was eventually able to make it to safety with the help of a nearby surfer.