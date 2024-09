U.S. Coast Guard demonstrates how drones will be used to monitor emergencies at the shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with local emergency agencies to prepare for a busy summer down the shore.

A drone demonstration in Atlantic City Tuesday showed off how technology can help monitor emergencies, alert the public, and if necessary, support evacuation efforts.

Rescue crews can also use drones to help distressed swimmers, respond to harbor-based fires, and oil spills.