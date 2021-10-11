Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Talks progressing for Ben Simmons to return to 76ers

By
Simmons, 76ers locked in game of chicken as season approaches

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Could Ben Simmons be on his way back to the Philadelphia 76ers?

A team source tells 6abc that, in recent days, the Sixers have been working with Simmons' agent, Klutch CEO Rich Paul, on a way to bring back the All-Star point guard.



Sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the plan remains for the Sixers to continue "canvassing the league for trades, but the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has increased in recent days."



Woj states the team's hopes have gone unchanged.

"Get Simmons back into Philadelphia, onto the court and ultimately convince him that it's still the place for the long-term," Wojnarowski said.



Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft and a three-time All-Star, requested a trade in the offseason. He took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers' second-round exit in last season's playoffs.

He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the postseason and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.

Simmons hasn't talked publicly since a demand for a trade this summer.

He was hit with financial penalties with 25% of his salary already withheld and fines accruing for missed practices and games, numbers that could hit seven figures even before the Oct. 20 season opener.

The 25-year-old Australian has $147 million and four years left on his contract.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
