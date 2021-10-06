real estate

Ben Simmons puts Center City Philadelphia condo up for sale

It can all be yours for the asking price of $3.1 million.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The standoff between the Philadelphia 76ers and guard Ben Simmons seems to get wider by the day.

We have another sign that three time All-Star really does mean it when he says he is done with Philadelphia.

Simmons is putting up the for sale sign on his plush Center City condo on South Penn Square. The asking price is $3.1 million.

RELATED: Everything we know and don't know about Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers and their trade impasse

The unit is located inside the The Ritz-Carlton Residences of Philadelphia.



The more than 3,000 square foot unit features three bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a panoramic view of City Hall.

"This luxurious home of unparalleled sophistication features a large chef's kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, glass tile backsplash, and exquisite dining room with a wall to ceiling wine rack, a large family room complete with oversized custom-made couch and electronic shades throughout," the listing reads.

It also comes with two parking spots.

Simmons, who is under contract for four more seasons, would like to be traded. The 76ers would like to trade him, but only for a return they believe is commensurate with how they value the 25-year-old.

So far, a deal hasn't happened. Until it does, both sides will remain locked in a stalemate.

---

ESPN contributed to this report.
