Bensalem thief steals $700 in Tylenol, Advil

(Bensalem Police Department)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who stole hundreds of dollars' worth of over the counter medicine from a Bensalem supermarket.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7.

Police say the male suspect entered the Giant Food Store located at 2721 Street Road.

He then concealed 59 bottles of Tylenol and Advil and proceeded to walk out of the store without paying, police say.

The total value of the bottles is $700.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.



Anyone with information is asked to call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.

