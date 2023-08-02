Overturned tractor-trailer spills hundreds of lemons across NJ highway

Traffic was disrupted for hours on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer overturned and sent lemons spilling across a highway in Bergen County, New Jersey.

MAHWAH, New Jersey -- Traffic was disrupted for hours on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer overturned and sent lemons spilling across a highway in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The crash was reported on Route 17 near Mountainside Avenue in Mahwah around 10 a.m.

Officials say the truck was in the northbound lanes when it went out of control, and the container dislodged from the trailer before it struck another vehicle.

ALSO READ | New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies after being hospitalized for medical issue

It crashed into an overhead sign and the container broke open, spilling hundreds of lemons into the southbound lanes.

The drivers of both the truck and the second vehicle involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

All lanes were closed immediately after the crash, but at least one southbound lane of traffic was reopened by noon.

Although the overhead sign was not knocked down, NJDOT engineers determined it needs to be removed.

Northbound lanes reopened at approximately 4:30 p.m.