2 people injured in shooting at Wyomissing, Pennsylvania medical facility

The shooter has been accounted for and there is no threat to the community at this time, police said.

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were shot Thursday morning at a medical facility in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

According to police, shots were fired at the facility on the 1100 block of Reed Avenue in Wyomissing at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said two people were being treated, but their conditions were not known.

The shooter has been accounted for and there is no threat to the community at this time, police said.

There was no immediate word on a motive in this shooting.

Stay with 6abc.com and Action News as this story develops.