bite size

Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen

By Jordan Arseneau
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen

CHICAGO -- When it comes to the Sweet & Sour Chicken Sandwich at 3 Little Pigs, representation matters.

"This sandwich is more than just a sandwich to me. It kind of symbolizes who I am," said Henry Cai, the chef and owner of 3 Little Pigs.

3 Little Pigs operates as a ghost kitchen in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

"3 Little Pigs is a Chinese-American cuisine focused on ribs, barbecued pork, chicken sandwiches, [and] fried rice," Cai said.

Cai, 34, grew up in Chinatown. Steeped in Chinese culture and cuisine, he didn't try truly American dishes until he entered high school.

"My first taste of mayonnaise was during school lunch," Cai said. "I started dipping it in pizza and I was like, 'Dude, what is this sauce?!"

Mayonnaise is now Cai's favorite condiment, and he created a walnut shrimp-inspired version of it for his Salt & Pepper Chicken Sandwich, which also includes jalapenos and fried garlic.

"I'm just a guy who wants to cook food for people and hopefully they enjoy it," he said.

Cai says he originally wanted to start a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but the COVID-19 crisis forced him to think outside the box.

"I started posting [pictures] on Instagram and people just started messaging me," Cai said. "I would just do orders for my friends and then they would tell their friends."

Now 3 Little Pigs regularly appears on listicles for blogs and other food websites. Cai says that despite some pushback that his Chinese food is untraditional in form, he's humbled by the feedback and exposure.

"I'm not a Michelin [starred] chef," Cai said. "I just want to cook good food."

To order 3 Little Pigs chicken sandwiches or other offerings, visit https://www.3lpchi.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchinese foodrestaurantchickenbite sizelocalishwls
BITE SIZE
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
Two Sweet Boutique is the perfect place for delicious baked goods
Temple student launches Manna Bakery during the pandemic
Meet the O.G. of Italian eateries
TOP STORIES
Man charged with federal hate crimes after violent rampage in NJ
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
NJ woman groped by intruder who attacked her in shower
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
Teens face charges after participating in 'Orbeez Challenge' on TikTok
'Suspicious fire' in Pemberton, 1 injured; family says another killed
Show More
Lawyer: Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show
Police: Man, 64, extremely critical after North Philly shooting
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
Philly's mask mandate, federal judge's ruling spark confusion
More TOP STORIES News