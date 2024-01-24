13 Best Galentine's Day gifts for 2024

While Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate with your significant other, February 13th is a day to celebrate your love with your friends - more commonly known as Galentine's Day. Whether that's by getting them a gift or going out for a meal together, there are many ways to celebrate your Galentine. We suggest shopping for an unexpected gift to surprise your friend and show them the love and appreciation they deserve.

Use this guide to find gifts your gal pals will love from every price range.

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 Soft Matte Collection $50 Shop Now

Tell your friend to ditch her old water cup and gift her this. This 40-ounce cup is vacuum-sealed to keep your drinks hot or cool all day. The soft matte collection has an aesthetically pleasing look, and you can bring it anywhere.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $38 Shop Now

The Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon is a great gift for your friend on the go. You can wear this as a crossbody or a fanny pack. If you and your bestie are frequent concertgoers or sports fans, this bag is big enough to fit your personal items and keep them safe. It comes in 11 different colors to go with any outfit and the strap is also adjustable, so you can add or take away length to fit your height.

Coach Love Eau De Parfum 30 Ml $72 Shop Now

Coach released this Love Eu De Parfum in 2023 and it is highly rated by customers on their website and TikTok. The scent is a mix of rose, strawberry, cedarwood and jasmine. It's fruity and floral and as it dries down it turns into a sweet cedar smell. Beauty influencers described it as romantic and versatile. One review says, "The smell is sweet, but elegant. When settled to your skin, you will smell absolutely amazing!"

Amazon Why Men Love B tches $12.97 Shop Now

We all have that one friend who is just too nice and falls susceptible to flaky guys and "situationships". You can watch all the videos from love gurus on TikTok, but this book is the real deal to holding your own. I read this book myself and I highly recommend it. Throughout this book, you'll be able to identify toxic patterns that are common in your relationships and how to fix them. It also shares an interesting perspective from the opposite gender.

62% off Amazon Self-Love Workbook for Women: Release Self-Doubt, Build Self-Compassion, and Embrace Who You Are $5.98

$15.99 Shop Now

This self-help book is a guide you and all your girls can work on together. It's great to sit with yourself to get your inner feelings out, and doing that with your closest friends can take the pressure off and be a way to bond. This book was designed to help you discover yourself and comes with built-in activities like writing a message to your younger self and self-quizzes. One review says, "I love this book for my clients. I couple it with a gratitude journal and take my clients on a journey of self-love and discovery. It is particularly useful for women with anxious attachment, going through divorce/breakup. I did it for myself and now I recommend it for others." Embark on your self-love journey with this.

Amazon Selfie Stick and Ring Light 2 in 1 $29.99 Shop Now

If you have a friend who's been wanting to start that YouTube channel or get on TikTok, this is your chance to help them get started. This tripod and ring light is the push they need to start making beginner content or post those makeup tutorials they've always wanted.

Amazon ULTA Beauty Gift Card $50 Shop Now

Is your friend always running out of her favorite makeup products? With this ULTA Beauty gift card, she can restock things she's running out of or explore new products. A gift card just makes life easier because they have the freedom to choose their own gift - from makeup to skincare essentials.

Coach Wyn Crossbody $225 Shop Now

This silver-blue crossbody from Coach can be worn anywhere and is subtle enough to not clash with anything you're wearing. It comes in five different colors as well, so you can buy a matching one with your bestie. This bag also has a removable strap so it can be worn on the shoulder or as a clutch. If you need a small bag to accentuate your outfit and keep a few small personal items, this is a great bag.

20% off Amazon OLRPT Selfie Light $19.99

$24.99 Shop Now

Gift your favorite gal this ring light to upgrade her feed with high-quality, well-lit photos. This light comes in handy for any moment, especially at dimly lit bars, or during crowded concerts. It also clips onto your laptop for video conferencing.

16% off Amazon NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss - Pack Of 3 $14.99

$18 Shop Now

For the friend who is always asking to borrow your lip gloss, this 3-pack of butter gloss from NYX would be a lifesaver. The butter gloss collection from NYX is popular on TikTok for its potent colors. It's affordable, and I love that this gloss just melts onto your lips. These glosses come in 32 shades and have sheer to medium coverage.

Amazon ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller $9.99 Shop Now

Cryotherapy boosts collagen, reduces wrinkles and reduces inflammation. This is a massager and ice roller in one, and a great gift to give to the friend who deserves a little self-love. One review says, "I recently purchased this face ice roller, and it's become my go-to for a quick pick-me-up. The cooling effect is incredibly soothing, and I love using it to reduce puffiness in the morning."

10% off Amazon Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 6 Pack $16.99

$18.99 Shop Now

Give your friend the gift of relaxation with these aromatherapy shower steamers. They dissolve easily in your bathtub and release essential oils. This can also be a great gift for a friend who is just feeling under the weather during these times. One review says, "I was recently sick and I've been using the eucalyptus one and it opened up my sinuses. I love the scent that it releases, and it helps me to relax when I'm taking my shower."

28% off Amazon ETRONIK Gym/Travel Bag with USB Charging Port $35.99

$49.99 Shop Now

If you and your girls are in the group chat talking about plans to get back in the gym, this is the start you need. Some features that I love about this bag are the charging port and shoe compartment - great for when your phone's running on 20% battery. A plus is that this bag can be used as a personal item for travel, so you can avoid those high carry-on prices.

