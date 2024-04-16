Best festival essentials for outdoor concerts

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

It's festival season, and whether you're heading out to the desert for weekend two of Coachella or ready to vibe to your favorite artists at the upcoming Governors Ball, there are a few essentials you can't forget to pack. These included concert-approved fanny packs, sunscreen, the right sunglasses and more. See below for the 10 most essential festival accessories you need to buy.

Best music festival essentials

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag $38 Shop now at Lululemon

This belt bag can sit around your waist or be slung across your shoulders, keeping your hands free to vibe to your favorite songs. It can fit your phones, keys and wallet and meets the baggage requirements for most festivals. Here are the measurements if you want to double-check: 7.5 inches x 2 inches x 5 inches.

9% off Amazon Vibes High Fidelity Ear Plugs $26.06

$28.95 Shop now at Amazon

If you're easily irritated by loud noise, or just need something to protect your ears, choose these ear plugs. They're my favorite for air travel and concerts because I can wear them and still be able to have a conversation with those around me. They work by reducing certain high decibel frequencies, instead of activated noise cancellation, which makes them great for for most events, concerts and travel.

25% off Cariuma Cariuma Leapord Canvas $71.25

$95 Use code ABC25 Shop now at Cariuma

Cariuma sneakers are comfortable and eco-friendly, and these ones are slip-on, meaning you don't have to worry about your laces coming undone every few hours. Right now you can also get an ABC-exclusive 25% off any Cariuma sneaker, with code ABC25.

Amazon CamelBak Chute Mag BPA Free Water Bottle $16 Shop now at Amazon

Most festivals and concert grounds will let you carry an empty, clear water bottle into the venue. This CamelBak option holds 25 ounces of water, is leakproof and dishwasher safe for ease of cleaning. It's also got a little carrying handle up top.

Amazon Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion $36 Shop now at Amazon

If you're out in the hot sun all day waiting for your favorite artist to come on, don't forget to invest in some sunscreen. I like Supergoop because it blends easily into my skin and stays on even when I get sweaty from dancing. It has SPF 50 and can offer skin protection for up to two hours, even if you're getting wet or sweating.

Amazon Anker Portable Charger $19.99 Shop now at Amazon

Recording videos and taking photos all day is definitely going to drain the battery of your smartphone. Stay prepared with this Anker portable charger which works with both newer iPhones and Android devices. Depending on how new and how big your device is, you can get as much as two full charges from this Ankler product. It's super light too so can fit in your backpack, tote or fanny pack with ease.

Warby Parker Warby Parker Sunglasses $95 to $175 Shop now at Warby Parker

Sunglasses don't just protect your eyes - they can also be used as a fashion statement with your festival outfit. Warby Parker offers tons of stylish designs, starting at below $100. You can even get prescription lenses on your sunglasses if needed.

25% off Amazon Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier $18.74

$24.99 Shop now at Amazon

Being out all day, you may sometimes forget to keep hydrated. Having Liquid IV on hand is a blessing because you can just add it to your reusable water bottle, fill it with water and get the required hydration you need. You'll hydrate two times faster than drinking water alone, according to the brand. I use Liquid IV during strenuous workouts or after a night out, and can safely say I never leave my home without at least one sachet in my bag.

20% off Amazon Hagon PRO Disposable Rain Ponchos $11.99

$14.99 Shop now at Amazon

Don't miss your favorite performer's set due to bad weather - these disposable ponchos have got you covered. They come in packs of five and can fit in your tote or backpack. Just put it in the recycle bin once you're done using it.

28% off Amazon JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan $17.99

$24.99 Shop now at Amazon

Keep cool with this portable fan. It offers up to 19 hours of cooling time, according to the brand and also doubles as a power bank to keep your devices charged. It also has a flashlight function if you need to find your way in the dark.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.