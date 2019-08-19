Best of Philly: Shopping & Style

By Bethany Owings
The boutique scene in Philadelphia is strong. Here's the roundup for Best of Philly's 2019 Shopping & Style.

Best Vintage Home Emporium

Jinxed | Website|Facebook
2858 Memphis St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Best One-of-a kind Denim
Liza Denim | Website|Instagram|Facebook

Best Sustainable Local Brand
Lobo Mau|Website|Instagram|Facebook

Best Eyewear
I Love Eyewear|Website|Facebook|Instagram
1318 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Best Statement Jewelry
Bella Turka|Website|Instagram

113 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Best Local Bookstore
Uncle Bobbie's
Website|Marc Lamont Hill
5445 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat, humidity, and storms next two days
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
2 arrested after police chase stolen U-Haul in Delaware
Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9
William Tennent High School closed for structural repairs
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
Show More
Beating the heat on an brutally hot day
Suspicious device thrown at Tacony home sparks fire, officials say
4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware
Police: Burglars break into pawn shop through construction site next door
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
More TOP STORIES News