Best of Philly: Shopping & Style

The boutique scene in Philadelphia is strong. Here's the roundup for Best of Philly's 2019 Shopping & Style.
Best Vintage Home Emporium
Jinxed | Website|Facebook
2858 Memphis St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Best One-of-a kind Denim
Liza Denim | Website|Instagram|Facebook
Best Sustainable Local Brand
Lobo Mau|Website|Instagram|Facebook
Best Eyewear
I Love Eyewear|Website|Facebook|Instagram
1318 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Best Statement Jewelry
Bella Turka|Website|Instagram
113 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Best Local Bookstore
Uncle Bobbie's
Website|Marc Lamont Hill
5445 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
