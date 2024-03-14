Top reusable water bottles for hot and cold drinks

Keep your desired beverages hot or cold throughout the day with one of the best reusable water bottles. You can shop these bottles for kids and adults now.

The best reusable water bottles

Best overall

19% off Amazon Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle $28

I purchased this Hydro Flask a few months ago, and it's slim enough to fit in my work bag. According to the brand, this water bottle can hold 21 ounces of water, is BPA-free and is dishwasher safe. Drinks can be kept cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

Best viral

Amazon STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler $30 Shop Now

The Stanley Cup has gone viral for how long it can keep your drinks cold. According to the brand, this tumbler is leakproof when closed and is BPA-free. Your drinks can stay chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to 48 hours, and this cup can hold up to 20 ounces of water.

Best for kids

Amazon THERMOS FUNTAINER 12 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Straw Bottle $17.84 Shop Now

This Thermos water bottle is great for kids. According to the brand, the bottle is vacuum-sealed and leakproof when closed. It also comes with a hygienic straw that they can use. This water bottle can keep your 12-ounce beverage cold for 12 hours and is dishwasher safe.

Best all-in-one

Amazon Futaiphy Half Gallon Water Bottle With Sleeve $21.99 Shop Now

This water bottle is a great option for occasions when you don't want to carry too many things. With this water bottle, you can track your water intake and store your phone, card and keys all in one place. This water bottle can hold 70 ounces of water.

BPA-Free

Amazon S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle $35 Shop Now

This S'well water bottle is a great option for carrying water, tea and coffee. According to the brand, this bottle is BPA and BPS-free. This water bottle can keep 17-ounce beverages cold for 36 hours and hot for 18 hours.

Most aesthetic

Amazon Simple Modern Water Bottle $27.99 Shop now at Amazon

This reusable water bottle is dishwasher-safe and leakproof, according to the brand. It's available in multiple pastel colors and three sizes, up to 40 ounces. It has double-wall insulation, which should keep your drink cool for hours.

Best deal

Amazon Starbucks 2 Pack Reusable Venti Frosted Cold Cup $16 Shop now at Amazon

This pack of two reusable cups is a great option for any coffee drinker. They're top-rack dishwasher safe and are built specifically for cold beverages. They come with a straw too for ease of use.

Best reusable mug

Amazon YETI Rambler $30 Shop now at Amazon

This insulated stainless steel mug holds 14 ounces, is insulated and is dishwasher safe. It's also designed to be durable so the colored coat on your new YETI mug won't fade or chip easily, according to the brand.

