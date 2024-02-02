Best robot vacuums to keep your space neat and tidy

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Vacuuming your apartment after a long day of work can be a pain. Make your daily chores a little easier with a robot vacuum, which can clean up your space for you with just the push of a button. Below, we've rounded up the best robot vacuums to buy right now, including options for every budget.

Features we looked out for:

Run time: Each robot vacuum has at least a 90-minute run time.

Smart features: Some of the vacuums we mention work with a compatible smart home app and can even be programmed to work with your chosen voice assistant, including Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant.

Self-emptying features: Self-emptying keeps you from getting your hands dirty once your robot vacuum is done working. Essentially, the dirt gets sucked up and sealed in a bag, so all you have to do is empty it in your trash can once it's full up.

Mopping capabilities: Some robot vacuums come with a mopping function, which means they can sweep your floors and vacuum them for a more thorough cleaning.

Price: We included options at a wide range of price points, including budget robot vacuums and more luxury robot vacuums that include extra functions and longer run times.

Best robot vacuums

Best Roomba

30% off Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ $559.74

$799.99 Shop now at Amazon

This 2-in-1 vacuum can also mop your floors and has a self-emptying feature, emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris, according to the brand. It's got Dirt Detect Technology which means it will clean harder in the messier areas of your home. It's also got smart mapping, conveniently avoiding any obstacles in its path, like your child's toys or furniture. Through the iRobot app, you can plan out cleaning schedules, check cleaning history and operate your vacuum while you're away.

Who's this best for: Individuals with multi-story homes that require a more thorough cleaning

Run time: 180 minutes

Best budget Roomba

36% off Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 $169.99

$269 Shop now at Amazon

If you're looking to save a few bucks, choose the Roomba 692, which is perfect for those of you who want a regular robot vacuum without mopping capabilities. It also links to the iRobot app to help you set cleaning schedules and can work with your chosen voice assistant. You'll also get the same Dirt Detect Technology as the more expensive Roombas, but a shorter run time. We recommend this for smaller places, but you can use it for multi-story homes, thanks to its cliff-detect sensors that keep it from falling down the stairs.

Who's this best for: individuals with studio apartments or smaller city apartments

Run time: 90 minutes

Best mopping vacuum

12% off Amazon roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1399.99

$1599.99 Shop now at Amazon

This Roborock vacuum is definitely high-end, but it's my personal favorite as it leaves my floors looking as good as new once it's done. I found it works well on hardwood, tile and even carpet and automatically adjusts its suction depending on how much of a thorough cleaning your space needs. It automatically self-empties and holds up to seven weeks' worth of dust, dirt and debris. It also self-washes and dries its mop, saving you the hassle of keeping it clean - just remember to empty the dirty water from time to time. You can program smart mapping, cleaning schedules and more easily through the Roborock app.

Who's this best for: big families with kids, houses with multiple rooms

Run time: 180 minutes

Best basic robot vacuum

40% off Amazon eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX $149.99

$249.99 Shop now at Amazon

The best part about the Eufy vacuum is that it has its own remote control, so you don't have to worry about downloading an app to operate it. It automatically increases suction power when vacuuming tough spots, and uses bounce navigation to learn the layout of your home. It's also quiet, slim and automatically returns to its home base when it's low on charge.

Who's this best for: individuals who don't want a high-tech gadget, first-time robot vacuum owners

Run time: 100 minutes

Best robot vacuum deal

52% off Amazon Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner $99.99

$209.99 Shop now at Amazon

This vacuum is just $100 right now and is a best seller on Amazon. It works with your chosen voice assistant, has a compatible app to set cleaning schedules and includes built-in infrared sensors to detect obstacles while cleaning. It also has fall detection features to keep it from tumbling down the stairs, and side brushes to clean the edges of your room.

Who's this best for: first-time robot vacuum owners, those who want smart features for less

Run time: 120 minutes

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

