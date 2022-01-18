betty white

Betty White Challenge donors raise nearly $50K for ACCT Philly

Betty White's fans were encouraged to support the cause in her honor of her 100th birthday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White Challenge raises thousands for ACCT Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shelter animals in Philadelphia are saying "thank you for being a friend" to many, many people.

Because our puppy pals and feline friends are benefiting thanks to you and the Betty White Challenge.

ACCT Philly, the largest open-intake animal shelter in the Delaware Valley, says it has raised close to $50,000 through the challenge.

White, who died on New Year's Eve, was a lifelong advocate for animal rights.

PHOTOS: Los Angeles Zoo shares favorite photos of Betty White


Fans were encouraged to support the cause in her honor on Monday on what would have been her 100th birthday.



ACCT Philly says the timing couldn't be more critical as the shelter has experienced budget cuts and staffing shortages.

"We are so honored so many individuals chose to honor Betty White by donating to help local animals in need!" Sarah Barnett, Acting Co-Executive Director of ACCT Philly, told Action News on Tuesday.

ACCT Philly says hundreds of donations came from first time donors.

As an alternative to $5, ACCT Philly asked for donations of five hours to volunteer and help the animals.

If you can adopt or foster a pet, ACCT Philly would love it if you could do that in Betty's honor, too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiadogssheltercatsfeel goodbetty white
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTY WHITE
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate reveals
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
TOP STORIES
You will now need to be fully vaccinated to eat indoors in Philly
Shooting leaves 16-year-old dead, nearby home riddled with bullets
Airlines ask Biden administration for 'immediate intervention' on 5G
Shooter fires 14 times at close range, young man killed: Police
Video shows car wanted in pregnant woman's murder: Police
AccuWeather: Chilly Wind Today
Worker shortages still impacting range of businesses in Philly
Show More
Jersey Shore house fire sends 1 to hospital
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
Dr. King, 'Earthquake' Moore remembered in Southwest Philly
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Upper Darby
More TOP STORIES News