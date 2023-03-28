Woman files lawsuit against R.M. Palmer Company after fatal chocolate factory explosion

The woman says she sustained severe and permanent injuries due to the explosion.

WEST READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cleanup began on Tuesday at the site of a deadly chocolate factory explosion in West Reading.

In total, the blast killed seven people on Friday at the R.M. Palmer Company.

Betty Wright, a woman who lives next door to the factory, is taking legal action against the company.

Wright says she sustained severe and permanent injuries due to the explosion.

The lawsuit states the factory failed to take precautionary measures to prevent the tragedy.

R.M. Palmer has not yet responded to Action News' request for comments.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion. Officials still are investigating the cause.