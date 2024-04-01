Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' holds 2024 single-day streaming record for an album on Spotify

Dolly Parton said in 2022 she hoped Beyonce would one day cover her song "Jolene." Bey did on "Cowboy Carter," and even switched up the lyrics.

Beyoncé is breaking into the country genre -- and breaking records while doing so.

Beyoncé's brand-new country-inspired album "Cowboy Carter" now holds the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far, Spotify announced on Instagram on Friday.

"This is also the first time a country album holds the title this year," Spotify wrote in the post's caption.

The album broke the record on Friday, the day Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated record featuring stars like Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and more.

The 27-song project was celebrated for its foray into country music, a move preempted by two singles released during the Super Bowl as part of a Verizon advertisement announcing the new album -- "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

"Texas Hold 'Em" saw immediate success in its own right, shooting to the top of charts and debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

According to Billboard, the feat made the global superstar the first woman and first Black woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R &B/Hip-Hop Songs since the lists began in 1958.

