Bicyclist says teen attacked her with plastic shovel in Queen Village

It happened just before 8 p.m. as the victim, identified as Rachel, was running an errand.
She said she was riding her bike along 5th Street toward Catharine when she encountered a group of teenagers.
One of the teens, she said, was carrying a plastic blue shovel.
A neighbor recorded video through a window of the seconds after the assault occurred.
"He stepped over, swung and hit me, and was standing a few feet away," Rachel said, describing the attack.
In the video, the teen, with shovel in hand, was surrounded by other boys and girls. Rachel could be seen on the sidewalk standing with her bicycle.
Several cars were seen driving by the scene.
Rachel said one driver came to her defense, prompting a yelling match with the group.
She said one of the girls in the group had something to tell her.
"One of the girls, she did come up and ask me if I was hurt. Not in a nice way, but 'I hope you're hurt,'" Rachel said.
Some residents who didn't want to go on camera said the group had been seen earlier walking in the area, yelling and hitting cars. They add this type of behavior is out of the ordinary for the neighborhood.
This is the latest in what is becoming a series of attacks involving teenagers.
In Society Hill, a group of teens attacked and robbed a woman this spring.
Earlier this month, a man's jaw was fractured during an attack by teens in Old City.
"I really hope, not just the kids in my situation, but ones who may have provoked other people, will receive some consequences, and these sort of attacks will stop happening as frequently as they do," said Rachel.
South Detectives confirm to Action News they're investigating, and if it had been a real shovel, this could have ended so much worse.
Anyone who recognizes the teens in the video is asked to contact police.