Bill Cosby's accusers gather to protest overturned conviction at Independence Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even decades later, after a sexual assault, Stacey Pinkerton said the trauma doesn't go away. She claims Bill Cosby raped her."We thought we had a little bit of justice, but that seems to have dissipated at the moment," said Pinkerton. "But we're going to keep fighting and keep speaking."Sexual assault survivors and victim advocates gathered in front of Independence Hall on Saturday to protest the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn Cosby's sexual assault conviction."It was totally offensive, it was disgusting, I felt a real physical, visceral reaction," said Lili Bernard, an artist, and actor who claims Cosby drugged and raped her decades ago. "I felt nausea, I felt sick...he was getting away with it."Heidi Ziemke of Cohoes, New York, drove four hours to Philadelphia to attend the vigil and show her support."I am so sick and tired of powerful men getting away with sexual assault and rape," said Ziemke. "I'm done. I've had it."Advocates for sexual assault survivors point out that 12 jurors found Cosby guilty and affirm that decision still stands."It makes me feel that the justice system is broken," said founder and CEO Joyce Short of Consent Awareness Network. "That we can't hold people accountable based on their wrongdoing and that money talks."Attendees also encouraged other sexual assault survivors to speak their truth and drive home that there's a whole community standing behind them.Former Playboy Victoria Valentino, who is also one of Cosby's accusers, said, "We are all here together, standing in solidarity. We will continue to speak, and we will continue to uplift and elevate other survivors."Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Cosby, said he did not have a comment on the event.