Cosby accusers' victim advocate reacts to comedian's release: 'He should die in prison'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former Commonwealth of Pennsylvania victim advocate, who helped the women who testified against Bill Cosby, was beside herself Wednesday afternoon at the news of his release."It's unjust that he doesn't die in prison. He should die in prison," said former Pennsylvania Commonwealth Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that testimony by five of Cosby's accusers in court tainted the trial after the former district attorney reportedly made a deal not to prosecute Cosby if he testified in a civil trial."Unfortunately it comes down to a poor decision by a prior prosecutor, and that is what the courts relied on in their decision today," said Storm who spent the day speaking with the accusers who testified in the trial, including Cosby's main accuser, Andrea Constand.Storm is choosing to keep that conversation and Constand's reaction private. But she says that Constand and the women who testified should not feel defeated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision."This does not take away their justice," she said. "This decision does not change anything. Bill Cosby is a rapist. He's a proven, convicted serial rapist. There wasn't a fact about that in trial that has been undone in this ruling today."Trauma therapist Shari Botwin worries that the court's decision could have a negative impact on accusers in other cases."It's such a big step backwards, and I think there's going to be a lot of survivors now who will not want to speak," said Botwin, who spoke with Cosby's accusers as she wrote about the trial in an article. She also wrote the book "Thriving After Trauma.""I think it was probably one of the scariest things that any of them ever had to do. I think testifying was more frightening for some of them than the actual assault," said Botwin of what the accusers went through testifying against a man who was once one of the most beloved celebrities in the world.Storm says prosecutors addressed every issue raised by the defense as a trial was underway; therefore, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision came as a surprise. She does not believe that the case will be tried again. It's difficult news for some to digest."It's devastating," said Botwin. "It's heartbreaking. It's enraging."